Man Killed, CPD Officer Hurt During Chaotic Series of Events on Chicago's South Side

It was a chaotic afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, as a person was killed in a shooting in Back of the Yards, while a police officer was injured after a carjacker sped away from another scene in West Englewood.

According to Chicago police, the incident began in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth at approximately 3:25 p.m.

At that scene, a 21-year-old man was standing outside when a vehicle approached and a person began firing shots at him.

That man was struck in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following that shooting, the vehicle fled the scene and ultimately crashed in the 1900 block of West 57th Street, according to police.

Three of the four suspects that were in the car were taken into custody by police, but a fourth was able to steal a vehicle from a nearby motorist, police said.

An officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he was struck by the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

That final suspect was ultimately taken into custody near the Dan Ryan Woods a short time later, police said.

Charges are pending in the case, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.