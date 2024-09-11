Man who killed CPD officer Ella French sentenced to life in prison

More than three years after an Englewood traffic stop that took the life of Chicago police officer Ella French and severely injured her partner Carlos Yanez, Jr., the man convicted of the crimes learned he will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.

Emonte Morgan was convicted earlier this year of opening fire during a routine traffic stop, killing French and disabling Yanez. He was also convicted of trying to kill their partner, officer Joshua Blas, who survived only because Morgan’s gun jammed.

The whole incident was captured on police body cam video from three angles, which made up the bulk of the prosecution’s case.

Today, Judge Ursula Walowski denied Morgan’s motion’s for a new trial before sentencing Morgan to two terms of natural life in prison, along with 50 years for the attempted murder of Blas and another seven years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

French’s mother, Elizabeth, confronted Morgan in her victim impact statement, telling him his conviction was the result of the decisions he alone had made.

Carlos Yanez, Jr., who carries the bullet fragments from that night in his head from the night of the shooting, said he was hoping for a still sentence. “I don’t think its justice really, I am affected for the rest of my life,” he said.

The day of painful testimony erputed into an explosive confrontation when Yanez’s father, Carlos Yanez, Sr. pointed at Morgan and said that he “should have been put down years ago.”

Evalena Florez, Morgan’s mother, stood up from the second row and shouted back blaming Yanez for what happened. The courtroom then flooded with Sheriff’s deputies, who escorted Florez out.

Florez told media members waiting in the lobby that she wasn't "in denial."

"Emonte is 100% innocent," Florez said.

Emonte Morgan also took advantage of the judge’s offer to say something before sentencing.

Morgan continued to deny responsibility for the killing, telling the courtroom that French's death was "accidental" and the result of what he called an "illegal traffic stop."

Yanez's father said he hopes the sentencing will help deter violence against police officers in the future.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx thanked her prosecution team following the sentencing.

"The brashness to kill a police officer after a traffic stop results in a brash sentence, which is the rest of his life in jail," Foxx said.

Public defenders requested a 40-year sentence for their client, arguing that Morgan, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was an "emerging adult."

Morgan's attorneys and mother are vowing to appeal his sentence.