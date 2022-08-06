Man killed, Another Wounded in Loop Parking Lot Shooting, Police Say

One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

The other man was shot in the right leg and arm and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not available.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.