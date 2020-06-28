Man Killed, Another Seriously Hurt in I-80 Crash Sunday

A 23-year-old man is dead and another man suffered life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say that the vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Andres Hernandez of Northlake, was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when it moved to take the exit ramp onto Torrence Avenue.

Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, and it struck a light pole.

The driver suffered serious injuries, and died at the scene, according to police. Another 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The exit ramp was closed for approximately three hours for accident clean-up, and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.