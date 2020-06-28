Illinois State Police

Man Killed, Another Seriously Hurt in I-80 Crash Sunday

Illinois State Police

A 23-year-old man is dead and another man suffered life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say that the vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Andres Hernandez of Northlake, was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when it moved to take the exit ramp onto Torrence Avenue.

Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, and it struck a light pole.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Minimum Wage 30 mins ago

Start of July Brings Increase to Illinois Minimum Wage

The driver suffered serious injuries, and died at the scene, according to police. Another 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The exit ramp was closed for approximately three hours for accident clean-up, and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.  

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Policeinterstate 80
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us