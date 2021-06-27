Lisle

Man Killed, Another Injured in Lisle Boom Lift Accident

Following the incident, building engineers and representatives with the village of Lisle deemed both the building and structure unsafe.

A 60-year-old man died early Sunday and another man sustained injuries when the boom lift both men were working on collapsed at a suburban Lisle office building, according to police.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Lisle police officers were called to 2300 Cabot Drive to assist the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District with a workplace accident.

Two men were using a boom lift to conduct work on the building, and at some point, the rear wheels of the lift broke through the cement of a parking garage, causing both men to fall, according to the Lisle Police Department.

Both men were transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The 60-year-old man passed away from his injuries at the hospital, police said. The second man, who is 43 years old, was admitted to the intensive care unit, and his condition remained unknown Sunday evening.

Following the incident, building engineers and representatives with the village of Lisle deemed both the building and structure unsafe. Both will be closed until an evaluation and tests can be conducted, authorities said.

