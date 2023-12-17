Man killed, another injured in Garfield Park shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a ShotSpotter alert was sent from the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue at approximately 10:42 a.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene after being shot multiple times, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim sustained a graze wound to the face, but refused medical treatment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.