Man Killed, Another Injured in Brainerd Shooting

A man was killed and another seriously injured after they were shot in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood on Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal at approximately 7:46 a.m. when four assailants approached and opened fire.
Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Local
Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.