Man Killed, Another Injured in Brainerd Shooting

A man was killed and another seriously injured after they were shot in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Normal at approximately 7:46 a.m. when four assailants approached and opened fire.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.