Man Killed, Another Hurt in Austin Shooting

Investigation is still underway after two men were shot and one was killed in Austin

Two men were shot and one was killed on Thursday afternoon in Austin, according to police.

The two men were inside of a Pontiac in the 4900 block of W. North Avenue around 5:32 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached them and fired shots before they crashed into a fence nearby, police said.

One of the victims was struck by gunfire in the back of the head and was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Police say the other victim, a 22-year old man, was struck to the shoulder and transported to Stroger in fair condition.

Police are still in custody and area detective are still investigating.

