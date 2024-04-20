Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.

Around 1:55 a.m., two men, both 42, were on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

One of the men was struck in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody.