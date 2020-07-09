West Pullman

Man Killed After Unmarked CPD Vehicle Collides With Motor Bike in West Pullman

Chicago police said the officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash

A man was killed in a crash involving a motor bike and an unmarked police SUV late Wednesday evening in the city's West Pullman neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Halsted, which police say officers traveling southbound on Halsted with their emergency equipment activated collided with a 33-year-old man riding a motor bike.

The man on the bike was also traveling southbound on Halsted from 118th Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three officers in the vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to area hospitals in fair condition "for observation," according to authorities.

Chicago police said the officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash.

"The impact of the police vehicle of the squad car it was devastating though," said witness Martin C. Johnson. "I couldn't believe they hit a motorcycle. It looked like they hit a wall to me."

The incident is under investigation by the department's Major Accidents unit.

