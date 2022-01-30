Man Killed After SUV Slams Into Semi in Archer Heights

A man is dead after his SUV rear-ended a semi-truck on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving near the intersection of 40th Street and South Pulaski Road at approximately 2:51 a.m. when his vehicle hit the back of a semi-truck.

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash, and there was no word of other injuries.