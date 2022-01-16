Man Killed After Driver Allegedly Runs Red Light, Causing 4-Vehicle Waukegan Crash

A Waukegan man is dead after a four-car crash in the community on Saturday afternoon.

According to Waukegan police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Wadsworth Road and North Lewis Avenue at approximately noon Saturday.

During the investigation of the crash, officers determined that a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on Lewis Avenue when it drove through a red light at the street’s intersection with Wadsworth Road.

When the vehicle went through the intersection, it struck a Chevrolet sedan that was being driven by a Waukegan man.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. An autopsy is scheduled this week with the Lake County Coroner’s Office, and the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the SUV that allegedly caused the crash, identified as a Zion resident, was driving on a revoked Illinois driver’s license, and is wanted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated battery.

Police say that the woman was transported to an area hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

It is unclear whether the drivers of either the SUV or the sedan were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Two other vehicles suffered minor damage as a result of the crash, and none of the passengers and drivers in the other two vehicles required medical attention.