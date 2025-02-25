Man killed after being hit by 3 cars on suburban road ID'd as popular businessman

A man who was killed when he was hit by three vehicles in a busy suburban intersection this week has been identified as a popular business owner, authorities said.

According to the Kane County Coroner's office, 69-year-old Thomas Yucuis, of East Dundee, was identified as the person killed in the deadly crash.

The incident happened around 5:58 a.m. Monday, when Kane County sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Illinois Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by multiple vehicles. The pedestrian, Yucuis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Yucuis was walking in the southbound lanes on Route 31, wearing dark clothing, when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 49-year-old Lake Villa man, a black Acura sedan driven by a 59-year-old Crystal Lake man and a gray Cadillac sedan driven by a 36-year-old Algonquin man, police stated. All three vehicles were traveling southbound at the time of the crash and the drivers all stopped to render aid after the crash.

No citations had been issued as of Monday evening, and the crash remained under investigation.

Yucuis was the owner of a popular butcher shop based in Lake in the Hills, a staple in the Chicago suburb for more than two decades. The business was just recently named "Business of the Year in Hospitality/Food/Entertainment" by the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce wrote on social media that Yucuis' death "will be felt by all who knew him," including "his family, friends, staff, customers, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched with his generosity."

“Tom embodied the true spirit of what it is to be a local business owner. Through genuine community connections, generosity of time and resources and donation and sponsorship in support of so many worthwhile organizations over the years. He leaves that legacy with his family," Greg Urban, executive director of the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Lake in the Hills Village President Ray Bogdanowski said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss."

"His long-standing commitment to Butcher on the Block and the community has been invaluable. Our entire Community’s thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time," Bogdanowski wrote on social media.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department also shared its condolences.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tom Yucuis, owner of Butcher on the Block. The positive impact Tom made on the community will never be forgotten and we are forever grateful. Our thoughts are with all who are mourning his loss," the department wrote.

Other area businesses also posted tributes to Yucuis.

"Sooo many years, working side-by-side at the Huntley Fall Fest. We've traded stories and laughter. R.I.P Tom," Parkside Pub wrote on Facebook.

"Tom is a local legend. Such a great guy to deal with. The main butcher for my house since they opened. Before we opened BUBS SUBS 14 years ago, this was my main sandwich shop too," Bubs Subs wrote on social media. "Prayers for your fantastic family & RIP Tom."