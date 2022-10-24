Man Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Little Village

A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, at about 1:15 a.m., a group of people were standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

A man, 36, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A woman, 27, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, police said.

Another man, 26, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man, 27, was grazed on the back and refused medical care at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.