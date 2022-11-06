Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt in Shooting Outside River North Business

One person is dead and three others were injured after a physical altercation ended in gunfire outside of a River North business on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago at approximately 2:10 a.m.

Police a group of individuals were engaged in a physical altercation outside the establishment when two men pulled out weapons and opened fire.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chest. Police arriving on the scene applied a tourniquet and began to perform CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Three other victims were struck in by gunfire, and all were taken to area hospitals in good condition, according to police.

Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene, and at least one suspect was taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, and no other information was immediately available.