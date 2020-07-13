West Englewood

Man Killed, 2 Teens Injured at West Englewood Gas Station Shooting

They were in a vehicle at a gas station at 11:28 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting

By Sun-Times Media

A man was killed and two teenage boys were injured in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle at a gas station at 11:28 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the right arm, police said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

