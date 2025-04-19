Gary

Man killed, 2 others wounded in Gary shooting

A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were wounded in the shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff

A shooting in Gary Friday night left a 34-year-old man dead and two teens wounded, according to authorities.

Officials said Gary police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at 5:43 p.m. in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people with gunshot wounds; a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, all from Gary, police said.

Officials said the two teens were transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital for further treatment, where their conditions are unknown.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact police at (219) 755-3855. There was no further information available.

