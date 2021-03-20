Man Killed, 10-Year-Old Boy and Woman Wounded in East Garfield Park Shooting

A man was killed and two other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The three were sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots at them about 6:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 24, was struck in the side and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marquel Robinson of East Garfield Park.

The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Chicago Fire Department officials initially said all three were in critical condition.

The boy was the second child to be shot in Chicago in less than three hours Friday. Earlier in the afternoon, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.