Man Jumps Out of 3rd Floor Window to Escape Bronzeville Apartment Building Fire

A man was hospitalized Saturday after he jumped from a third story window to escape a fire at an apartment building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, authorities stated.
The man and a second person were injured when the fire broke out Saturday evening at a building near East 36th Street and South Indiana Avenue.
According to authorities, the fire occurred on the building's third floor, and a man jumped from a window on that floor before first responders arrived on scene.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition. A woman was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
Everyone else inside the building managed to get out safely.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Saturday.