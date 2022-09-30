Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools

Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials.

According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour.

An investigation alongside Oswego police and Plainfield police determined that the man never made any unauthorized access to any high schools as school officials contacted law enforcement after his requests for a tour, which school officials deemed suspicious.

Law enforcement from all three jurisdictions ultimately determined that there was no credible threat to the public after speaking with the man, and no threats of harm to students, staff or faculty were made.

Officials from District 202 in Plainfield said that despite circulating rumors in social media posts, the man had not attempted to tour any District 202 schools.