Man Injured, Individual in Custody After South Loop Shooting

Police say an argument escalated into gunfire in the 800 block of South Wabash Wednesday afternoon

A man is hospitalized and a person of interest is in custody for questioning after a shooting in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, a 30-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen red Jeep at approximately 3:50 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside the vehicle.

Police say a verbal altercation ensued, and that’s when a person in the sedan fired shots at the Jeep, striking the man in the shoulder.

The individuals in the Jeep fled on foot toward Roosevelt Road after the shooting, and that is where police located the individuals. They then called an ambulance for the gunshot victim.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

According to authorities, an individual involved in the shooting was detained by police, and is being questioned by Area Three detectives.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

