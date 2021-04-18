Man Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway: State Police

A man sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 69th Street. Following the shooting, police said, the driver exited the expressway and was located on Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, according to police. All southbound lanes were closed for the police investigation, but had reopened as of late Sunday night.

At least 63 shootings have occurred on Chicago-area expressways so far in 2021. A total of 128 were reported in all of 2020.