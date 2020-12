A 35-year-old man was injured in an apartment fire early Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:55 a.m, a fire started in his 2nd-floor apartment in the 7600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man suffered burns to his hands and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.