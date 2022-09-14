Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say

A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday.

Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of the home to collapse, briefly trapping the man inside.

He did not suffer any visible injuries, authorities said, but was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

No further information was immediately available, and firefighters remain on the scene.