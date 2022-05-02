Man Injured During Argument on Orange Line Platform — Third CTA Attack Over the Weekend

A man was injured Sunday morning in the third CTA-related attack over the weekend.

Three men, 48, 41 and 29, were standing on an Orange Line platform in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in West Elsdon about 7:30 a.m. when a man swung a knife at them after an argument, Chicago police said.

The youngest man suffered a laceration to his left arm and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Less than 12 hours earlier, one man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., Chicago police said, adding that he was able to get back onto the platform safely.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn’t know, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Authorities don’t believe the incidents are related, and no one from the attacks was in custody.

Dr. Willie Wilson, who has announced his 2023 Chicago mayoral run, said he will ride the CTA Red Line Monday morning starting at 95th St.

“Crime on the CTA Trains and Buses is out of control. Violence on CTA Buses and Trains is up 40 percent over last year. Battery is up 60 percent and thefts are up 80 percent over last year. There is a literal crisis and people are being killed, victimized, and traumatized,” read a statement provided by Wilson, regarding the ride.