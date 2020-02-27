Man Injured After Carjacking Outside of Chinatown Restaurant

A 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries after he was carjacked outside of a restaurant in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was outside of the restaurant in the 2100 block of Archer Avenue when he was approached by a man.

The victim was then shoved to the ground as the assailant grabbed the keys to the victim’s SUV. The attacker then got into the vehicle and fled the scene, driving east on Archer.

The 21-year-old man suffered minor scrapes to his face during the incident, and refused medical attention at the scene.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.