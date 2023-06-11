Man injured after car strikes Chicago Starbucks, police say

A man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a Starbucks coffee shop on Chicago’s Far Southwest Side, authorities say.

According to police, a 15-year-old was operating the vehicle in the 9400 block of South Ashland at approximately 11:40 a.m. when she lost control of the car, striking the coffee shop.

A 51-year-old man, who was riding in the car at the time, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for burns, police said. His condition has since stabilized.

No other information was available, and it is unclear if anyone inside the coffee shop was hurt.