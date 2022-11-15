Man Injured After Being Hit by Pieces of Shattered Window in River North

A man was injured when a shattered window fell Tuesday morning in the River North neighborhood as snow was falling in the area.

The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him, Chicago police said.

He suffered cuts to the forehead and ear, police said. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

No other details were available.