Man Inappropriately Touched Woman Walking Dog Along North Lake Shore Drive: Police

A woman was inappropriately touched by a man early Saturday morning while walking her dog on a bike path along North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said in a community alert.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., a 48-year-old woman said she was walking in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when an unknown offender, who was riding a bike, approached her from behind. The offender inappropriately touched the victim from behind and fled on the bike path, police said.

In the community alert, police advised people to always be aware of their surroundings and to walk in pairs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261.