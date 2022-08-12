Man in Custody, Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Police in Back of The Yards

A man is in custody and hospitalized in critical condition after a shootout with police took place Thursday night during an altercation in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, authorities say.

According to witnesses, the incident was chaotic, and video showing more than a dozen officers on the scene.

A statement from police says that, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South May Street, two officers received a notification from ShotSpotter, an alert that detects illegal gunfire incidents in real time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When officers arrived at the location, authorities say they saw a group of people who the officers then approached to ask questions. A statement from the department reads that police then "struggled with an armed" man, and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the man.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police did not indicated where on the body the man was struck. No officers were injured.

"We were sitting in our home and we heard a couple of ''pow' 'pow' 'pows' and all of a sudden, we heard like, 100 shots," said Harry Williams, a witness who lives nearby. "It was so loud that my whole family ducked. Like, this is too close to home."

"We heard them down there having a good time, and then all of a sudden, shots started firing. And after that, it was total chaos. Total chaos," Williams continued."

As is policy, the officer who discharged a weapon will be placed on 30 days of routine administrative duties, and the Civilian Office of Police accountability is investigating the incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.