lake shore drive

Man in Custody After Fleeing From Police on Lake Shore Drive

The driver eventually crashed on the 18th Street ramp, where he hit three city light poles and a barrier

By Ava Kelley

Chicago police say one man is in custody after evading a traffic stop on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a black Chevy Cruz traveling on Lake Shore Drive for a minor traffic violation.

According to CPD, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle refused to pull over and continued southbound. Officers ended their pursuit when it appeared he wouldn’t stop.

Local

Beach Park 4 mins ago

Driver Charged With Aggravated DUI in Fatal Beach Park Crash: Sheriff’s Office

West Garfield Park 28 mins ago

Man Killed, 2 Teens Injured in West Garfield Park Shooting

The driver lost control of the vehicle when he exited at 18th Street. The 26-year-old offender struck three city light poles and a barrier. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

No other injuries were reported. Charges against the driver are pending.   

This article tagged under:

lake shore driveChicago Policelake shore drive crash
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us