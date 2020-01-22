Man in Custody After Fleeing From Police on Lake Shore Drive

Chicago police say one man is in custody after evading a traffic stop on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a black Chevy Cruz traveling on Lake Shore Drive for a minor traffic violation.

According to CPD, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle refused to pull over and continued southbound. Officers ended their pursuit when it appeared he wouldn’t stop.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when he exited at 18th Street. The 26-year-old offender struck three city light poles and a barrier. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

No other injuries were reported. Charges against the driver are pending.