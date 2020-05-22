Northwest Side

Man in Custody After Barricading in NW Side Apartment with Crossbow

Neighbors called police about 11:45 p.m. to report that the 60-year-old man was playing music loudly and pointed a crossbow at one of them

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment with a crossbow Thursday on the Northwest Side.

Neighbors called police about 11:45 p.m. to report that the 60-year-old man was playing music loudly and pointed a crossbow at one of them in an apartment building in the 5100 block of North East River Road, Chicago police said.

He was barricaded inside an apartment when officers got there, police said. A SWAT team was requested to the scene, but officers were able to get the man to come out of the unit and take him into custody before they arrived.

The man was taken to Resurrection Hospital for a mental health evaluation and the crossbow was recovered, police said. No injuries were reported.

The neighbor did not wish to pursue the matter and no charges are expected, police said.

