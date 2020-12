A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home with a 9-month-old baby Wednesday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side..

SWAT teams responded to the incident about 1 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue, as the man refused to leave the residence, Chicago police said.

By 2:20 p.m., the man was placed into custody and the 9-month-old baby was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No charges have been filed.