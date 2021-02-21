Bronzeville

Man in Custody After Allegedly Attacking Woman, 2 Children With Knife

Chicago police stand outside of a residence in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood after a man attacked a woman and two children with a knife
CapturedNews

 A man is in custody and at least three people, including two children, were injured after a domestic dispute turned violent in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, a 43-year-old woman became involved in an argument with a man in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 11:19 p.m. During the argument, the man pulled out a knife and attacked the woman, police said.

The man then attacked a 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl.

Both children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment after suffering lacerations on their backs, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering lacerations on both hands.

The man was arrested at the scene, police said.

