Man in critical condition after shooting near CTA Blue Line in broad daylight

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after someone inside a vehicle opened fire in broad daylight near a CTA blue line train station.
The shooting took place about 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Cicero, police said, when someone inside a black Nissan sedan fired shots at a 30-year-old male victim on the sidewalk.
The victim sustained several gunshot wounds to the body, police said, and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
The vehicle fled southbound on Cicero following the shooting, police added.
Photos and video from the shooting showed a large police presence with evidence markers set up across the road.
No one was in custody and police were investigating.
