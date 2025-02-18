Chicago Shootings

Man in critical condition after shooting near CTA Blue Line in broad daylight

Photos and video from the shooting showed a large police presence with evidence markers set up across the road

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after someone inside a vehicle opened fire in broad daylight near a CTA blue line train station.

The shooting took place about 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Cicero, police said, when someone inside a black Nissan sedan fired shots at a 30-year-old male victim on the sidewalk.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds to the body, police said, and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle fled southbound on Cicero following the shooting, police added.

No one was in custody and police were investigating.

