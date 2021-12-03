Man in Critical Condition After River North Shooting Friday Evening

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago's River North neighborhood Friday evening, according to authorities.

In the 0-100 block of East Huron at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot while near the sidewalk, police said.

The man was shot in the legs and back and self-transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No one was in custody as of Friday evening and are detectives are investigating.

Officials have released no further information at this time.