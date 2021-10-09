Man in Critical Condition After Indian Creek Hit-and-Run Early Saturday Morning

A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident in suburban Indian Creek early Saturday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an incident in the 200 block of Route 45 in Indian Creek and found an unconscious 22-year-old man, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to officials.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the man was walking on or near the roadway when he was struck by a passing white Audi SUV traveling southeast. The driver did not stop after hitting the man, officials said.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who sees a white Audi SUV with new damage to the vehicle call (847) 549-5200.

The crash remains under investigation.