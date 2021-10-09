indian creek

Man in Critical Condition After Indian Creek Hit-and-Run Early Saturday Morning

A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident in suburban Indian Creek early Saturday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an incident in the 200 block of Route 45 in Indian Creek and found an unconscious 22-year-old man, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to officials.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the man was walking on or near the roadway when he was struck by a passing white Audi SUV traveling southeast. The driver did not stop after hitting the man, officials said.

Local

Chicago Marathon 18 mins ago

Thousands of Runners to Hit Chicago Streets for 2021 Chicago Marathon Sunday

Better Business Bureau 1 hour ago

BBB Warns of Chicago White Sox Playoffs Ticket Scams

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who sees a white Audi SUV with new damage to the vehicle call (847) 549-5200.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

indian creekLake CountyHit-and-Run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us