Man in critical condition after Chicago Loop stabbing, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed following a verbal altercation in Chicago’s Loop Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the first block of West Van Buren Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

During that altercation, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.