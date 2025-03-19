Man in critical condition after Chicago Loop stabbing, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed following a verbal altercation in Chicago’s Loop Tuesday night.
According to Chicago police, the 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the first block of West Van Buren Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
During that altercation, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.
The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.
