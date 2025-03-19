Chicago Loop

Man in critical condition after Chicago Loop stabbing, police say

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the stabbing in the first block of West Van Buren

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed following a verbal altercation in Chicago’s Loop Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the first block of West Van Buren Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

During that altercation, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

