Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Neck, Chicago Police Say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said.

Authorities say that the 31-year-old was spotted by police while walking off of a CTA Red Line train at the Cermak/Chinatown station at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and told police he had been shot while riding between 35th Street and Cermak. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

It has not been confirmed whether he was shot on the train, or if he got onto a train after being shot.

The shooting caused service disruptions on the CTA Red Line. Trains were temporarily routed to the elevated tracks between 35th Street and Fullerton, but trains are now running on subway lines again, skipping the Cermak/Chinatown stop.

An investigation into the incident remains underway at this time.