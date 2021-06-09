jackson harbor

Man in Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Jackson Harbor, Officials Say

A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water in Jackson Harbor Wednesday evening, fire officials say.

According to authorities, divers found the man underwater at approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the man had been under water for more than 20 minutes before rescuers located him.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Local

west loop 6 mins ago

Chicago Couple Hopes 4th Time is the Charm After Pandemic Disrupted Wedding Plans

evictions 1 hour ago

North Side Homeowner Goes to Court to Force Housesitter And His Guest to Leave

An investigation is underway, and no further details are available on the incident at this time.

This article tagged under:

jackson harborLake Michigan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us