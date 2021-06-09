Man in Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Jackson Harbor, Officials Say

A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water in Jackson Harbor Wednesday evening, fire officials say.

According to authorities, divers found the man underwater at approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the man had been under water for more than 20 minutes before rescuers located him.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway, and no further details are available on the incident at this time.