Man in Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Suburban Lake Villa: Officials

A man is in critical condition Saturday after sliding into an intersection in suburban Lake Villa and being ejected from the vehicle, according to authorities.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Lake County sheriff's deputies found a Ford F250 with "major damage" at Route 59 and Monaville Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a 29-year-old man was driving northbound on Route 59 when he tried to pass another vehicle, but lost control of the vehicle due to wet pavement.

Officials said the Ford slid into the intersection and the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities added that the man also appeared to be involved in a separate hit-and-run crash in the area of Route 59 and Wilson Road.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.