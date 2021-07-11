Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Loop, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in the Loop on Sunday morning.
According to police, the man was standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash at approximately 7:29 a.m. when another man pulled out a weapon and began to shoot at him.
The victim was hit in the left leg, and the gunman fled the scene on foot.
The man was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where his condition had stabilized.
No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.