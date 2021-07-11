Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Loop, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in the Loop on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash at approximately 7:29 a.m. when another man pulled out a weapon and began to shoot at him.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was hit in the left leg, and the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The man was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.