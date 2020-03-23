Man Hit, Killed by Semi on I-290 in Austin

A man was fatally struck by a semi Sunday while walking on the Eisenhower Expressway in Austin on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was walking in the westbound lanes of I-290 about midnight when he was hit by the truck near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

It was not immediately clear what the man was doing on the expressway, according to state police. He did not appear to have gotten out of a vehicle nearby.

The driver of the semi and multiple witnesses remained at the scene after the man was hit, state police said. No citations have been issued.

All lanes were reopened by 2:42 a.m., according to state police.