A man was struck by a stray bullet Sunday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim was inside his apartment at approximately 10:07 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Kamerling when he was hit by a bullet, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his body and said to be in good condition.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.