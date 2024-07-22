Loop

Man held in slashing of woman at Loop Blue Line station

A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. when the man swung a sharp object at the woman, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

web - train cta generic

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of wounding a woman with a sharp object on a Blue Line platform, according to Chicago police.

A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. when the man swung a sharp object at the woman, cutting her forearms and hands several times, police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

He was arrested, and charges are pending, police said. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Loop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us