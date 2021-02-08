bank robbery

Man Held Bank Customer at Gunpoint, in Headlock During Little Village Robbery: Feds

Christopher Porter allegedly waved a gun, pointing it at the teller and back to the customer while demanding the money, a complaint states

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois

A man faces federal charges after he allegedly put a customer in a headlock and pointed a gun to their head while robbing a bank last Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Christopher Porter entered a Fifth Third Bank branch, at 3957 W. 26th St., grabbed the customer and said he’d shoot them if the teller didn’t place $20,000 in a bag, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Chicago.

Porter allegedly waved the gun, pointing it at the teller and back to the customer while demanding the money, the complaint states.

Local

consent decree 2 hours ago

CPD Evaluates Progress on Consent Decree Reforms in New Report

ups driver 2 hours ago

UPS Driver Hailed as ‘Angel' by Northwest Indiana Couple

After Porner allegedly pounded on the plastic barrier and shoved the customer to the ground, the teller placed the cash in a bag and Porter, 49 allegedly drove away from the bank.

Investigators obtained Porter’s car’s license plate number from surveillance video and checked state records that showed he owned the car, the complaint states.

The FBI arrested Porter that night in the parking lot of an apartment complex about four miles from the bank in University Village, the complaint states. He was allegedly found with $5,000 in his pockets.

Porter was charged with one count of bank robbery and remains in federal custody.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

bank robberyFBILittle Villagechicago bank robberylittle village bank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us