Man Grabs 13-Year-Old Girl in Wicker Park

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl last week as she walked in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was walking about 2:45 p.m. March 1 in the 2000 block of West Schiller Street when the man drove up and shouted to her twice, Chicago police said.

He got out of his black four-door vehicle, approached her from behind and kissed her hand, police said. The man told her to “Give me a chance,” and she replied saying she was 13. He responded saying she was “really beautiful” and she pulled away.

The man drove off on Schiller, police said. He was described as man in his early 60s wearing a black and white jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

