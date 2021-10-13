Red Line

Man Grabbed, Choked Person on Red Line Until Compliance, Police Say

A man grabbed and choked a person, demanding his belongings, on the CTA Red Line earlier this week until he complied, according to authorities.

On a CTA Red Line platform at Clark and Division at approximately 10:54 p.m., a man approached another man, grabbed him by the shirt and demanded his possessions, police said.

According to police, the man chocked the victim until he complied with his demands.

The man was last seen wearing a Chicago Blackhawks jersey donning the number 50, grey camouflage sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact (312) 745-4443 or submit a tip through CPDTIP.com.

To avoid a similar situation, authorities advised that people be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to the police.

