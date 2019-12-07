Man Gets 7 Years For Drug Charge in Crystal Lake Fentanyl Overdose

A Crystal Lake man was sentenced to seven years in prison for drug charges related to a fatal overdose earlier this year in the northwest suburb.

Kane Kellett, 34, pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance Dec. 5 before McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records. He was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kellett and two co-defendants, 41-year-old Melissa Ohlson of Woodstock and 34-year-old Jeffrey Hauck of Crystal Lake, were accused of delivering heroin laced with fentanyl to a 32-year-old Crystal Lake woman who died of an overdose March 6, prosecutors said.

All three defendants were initially charged with drug-induced homicide. The homicide charges against Kellett were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the lesser drug charge, according to court records.

Hauck was convicted of drug-induced homicide in a Nov. 20 bench trial and sentenced to nine years in prison, according to court records. The case against Ohlson is still pending and her next court date was set for Jan. 21, 2020.