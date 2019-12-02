Man Dies of Possible Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Restroom Stall at Block 37

A man died Monday after he was found with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest in the Block 37 mall in the Loop, authorities say.

Two people in a restroom in the 100 block of North State Street about 10:40 a.m. heard the sound of a gunshot inside a stall, according to Chicago police.

The man was found in the stall with “what is thought to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a fire official said.

The man, 24, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the side of his chest and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, according to police, who could not confirm if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.